(Creston) -- Hot air balloons, vendors, food, and marching bands galore are on the docket in Creston this weekend.
That's because the 45th Annual Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Days returns Thursday through Sunday. Ellen Gerharz is the executive director for the Creston Chamber of Commerce. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning, Gerharz says the weekend of events kicks off Thursday and Friday with the Friends of the Library and an opening dinner in McKinley Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"The Friends of the Library, they do a used book sale which starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday of the event, and our our service clubs--Kiwanis, Lion, and Rotary--will have a porkchop dinner on Thursday night to kind of get it all started," said Gerharz. "Then Friday night, the balloonists arrive and we try to have a fun flight."
Then, on Saturday, the Balloon Race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the airport, and Gerharz notes that all the balloon events are weather permitting. Gerharz says many events and vendors are also available in and around uptown Creston throughout the day on Saturday.
"Our Southern Prairie Family Fitness Center does a 5K run/fun walk, we have a craft fair, and we have a flea market," she said. "Our model railroaders have set up a historical sort of depiction of Creston as the old train town that we were and are in the depot."
Other events include a decorated paper-mache hot air balloon display and contest, a pet show, a pedal pull, and radio-controlled hot air balloon demonstrations. But, highlighting the festivities, Saturday is the annual parade through uptown Creston.
"We do have a parade of bands that the balloonists participate in along with the many businesses here in the community," said Gerharz. "That takes place on Saturday afternoon through uptown Creston. The pilots ride by and burn their gas in their balloons and everybody thinks to seem that's great and they also hand out candy."
Gerharz adds that the Creston High School marching band, weather permitting, will have a field event at 1 p.m. at the high school. Additionally, if the weather holds, Gerharz says there will be another evening balloon flight with tethered balloon rides also available, followed by the night glow.
"If (the balloons) do go up, we will do the night glow, which is just before dusk," Gerharz explained. "Just to watch the balloons tethered with their canopy all lit up the night sky or almost-night sky is really something to behold."
Festivities wrap up Sunday with another hot air balloon event around 6:30 a.m. and food stands from 6-to-10 a.m. at the airport. Gerharz notes the only costs for the event are $1 parking at the airport and the tethered balloon rides. For more information, you can check out the Creston Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or website. You can also contact the Chamber at 641-782-7021. You can find the full interview with Gerharz and a complete schedule of events below: