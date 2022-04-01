(Atlantic) -- A southwest Iowa housing trust fund recently received a significant financial donation.
The Southwest Iowa Planning Council's Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund recently received a $100,000 donation from the Iowa West Foundation. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener joined the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday, and she says the fund covers residents living in Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Montgomery, Mills, Page, and Fremont Counties. Fleener says the donation will help go towards what is already a long waiting list for assisting area homeowners.
"They have called in, they have said 'I need repairs on my home,' and they are just waiting to be helped," said Fleener. "We only have so much funding that we can get through and use every year, so this $100,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation will just be a supplement this year for us to be able to help."
Fleener says the fund can go towards what she says are the "necessities for safety and health."
"The outside, the roof, doors, siding, and those kinds of things, the interior, bathroom accessibility, water issues in the home, plumbing, electrical, heating and air, and mechanical things," said Fleener. "Those kinds of things that if you know you don't have it working properly in your home, you could be in big trouble."
Fleener says the extra funding comes at an opportune time as she sees demand for the program likely continuing to grow.
"A lot of people in our area are living on fixed income, and the prices of things are getting higher, so the demand for this is great," said Fleener. "Because there's some things (that are) a part of your house that are pretty pricey to fix."
However, Fleener adds there are specific requirements to be eligible, and they're based on which of the seven counties you live in and the respective household median income.
"It's based on the county numbers that we have to go off of, and we serve mostly 80% of the median household income or below," said Fleener. "So those are the targets that we're looking for."
To find more information on the program, contact the SWIPCO office in Atlantic at (712) 243-4196 and ask for the housing staff. You can hear the full interview with Alexsis Fleener below.