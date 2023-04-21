(KMAland) -- The Southwest Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is getting set to host its inaugural ‘Cast for a Cause' event this weekend.
The fundraiser will feature two different fishing derbies: one at Rapp Park in Shenandoah and another at Arrowhead Park in Neola.
According to event coordinator Chris Adcock, NAMI is looking to insert a fun, family friendly event to benefit those with mental illness in the area.
“We wanted to do something fun,” Adcock said. “We like being in the community in unique ways and meeting with different types of people and people with different interests, so [Cast for a Cause] came about and we went with this. This is our first one, so we’re gonna run into some learning curves but we hope to keep doing this and growing it over the years.”
The proceeds from Cast for a Cause will go toward assisting NAMI in its efforts to provide mental health support to the nine different counties it serves in Southwest Iowa.
“Our mission is to provide free support groups and educational programs and information programs regarding mental health,” Adcock said. “[We serve] folks who are diagnosed with mental health concerns and family members, community members who care for these folks. Just everyone who’s involved with someone who has a mental health condition.”
NAMI has observed an uptick in both mental illness issues and mental health awareness since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in Spring 2020.
“The pandemic really brought about a lot more and accelerated the conversation,” Adcock said. “People had the opportunity to spend time with themselves and their family members and get to understand things a little more, maybe even dive into their personal issues. Plus, the pandemic just caused a lot more mental problems.”
Not only will Saturday’s fishing derbies benefit the fight against the mental illness epidemic, but it will also offer fish-catching incentives to all those who participate.
“There’s gonna be a competition for the largest fish and there’s prizes for first, second and third largest fish in both age categories,” Adcock said. “There’s a largest catfish prize and also overall heaviest fish. There’ll be prizes for the Rapp Park derby and also the Arrowhead derby, so two separate groups of prizes.”
Southwest Iowa NAMI’s inaugural Cast for a Cause will take place Saturday, April 22 from 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Rapp Park in Shenandoah and Arrowhead Park in Neola.
Two age groups, 11 and under and 12 and up, will be available for entry. Children in the 11 and under category must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration will be available on the day of the event. For advance registration, visit namisouthwestiowa.com or call 712-542-7904.
Click below to hear the full interview with Adcock from the KMA Morning Show.