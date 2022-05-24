(Miramar, California) -- A southwest Iowa native and 2012 Nishnabotna High School graduate has been awarded a Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his work helping evacuees in Afghanistan.
Kyle Tillman grew up in Hamburg, Shenandoah and Farragut and enlisted in the Navy shortly after he graduated high school. Following basic training, Tillman says he decided to pursue a medical career in the military.
"I was a line corpsman, so basically the best way to say it is just like a combat medic," said Tillman. "You're running around with a rifle and a med bag, patching wounds and stuff and handing out Motrin -- for the people who know about it. That's how it started. After I left division, I went to Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman School, which is basically the Navy's way of giving you credentials to practice as a mid-level practitioner. Now I operate a medical aid station and then I see patients on a day-to-day basis."
Tillman first deployed with a Marine Corps unit and spent time in Romania, Jordan, Oman and Greece before returning home. His second deployment included another seven month stay in Romania. Last summer, Tillman was sent to Saudia Arabia and was eventually sent to Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. forces started withdrawing from the country.
"I was basically assigned to the Evacuation Control Center," said Tillman. "Everybody is being processed through there, so everybody that made it through and they had their papers or their visas and all that stuff squared away, they passed through the Evacuation Control Center. We had a little medical aid station set up inside there. I was mostly seeing the evacuees, which wasn't expected. It was kind of out of left field."
In addition to working an overnight shift seeing evacuees, Tillman worked days at a Norweigan-operated trauma center and only slept three hours each day. He says he ended up treating numerous evacuees with a number of different injuries.
"I ended up doing a lot of pediatric care when I was there, which was very unexpected and completely outside my scope," said Tillman. "It took a turn when you're dealing with kids and you see them improve and help them through. You're giving those guys a whole different life at that point. It was rewarding in that since. It was sad. It was honestly sad seeing a lot of things that went on there."
Following his return to the U.S., Tillman found out that he was being awarded a Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal to recognize his work while on deployment.
"I appreciated the gesture and all that," said Tillman. "It's nice, especially coming from the unit. It's like a token of appreciation. I got that and then I actually found out that I might be going back there."
Currently, Tillman is stationed in Miramar, California where he operates a daily clinic treating servicemen and women. Additionally, he helps train medical students for the Navy. Tillman is married to Madison (Saner) Tillman and has a son.
Tillman was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.