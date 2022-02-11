(Council Bluffs) -- A KMAland non-profit dedicated to maintaining a prominent southwest Iowa trail has received a significant funding gift.
The Southwest Iowa Nature Trails, which maintains the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, announced that they would receive a $25,000 annual gift from the Hoff Family Fund. Southwest Iowa Nature Trails President Becca Castle Laughlin says the fund was started in 2013 through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and got on her non-profit's radar after an email came in inquiring about potential funding from Dr. Ted Hoff himself.
"I followed back up with him and was very surprised and kind of left speechless to find out he was planning on donating $25,000 to us on an annual basis through their donor-advised funds that they have at the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation," Laughlin said.
Laughlin says the funds will greatly assist her group's efforts in addressing the aging infrastructure on the nearly 63-mile trail. Specifically, Laughlin says the trail's bridges require repairs.
"There's a total of 72 bridges over all 63 miles of the trail, and it's a lot to cover and a lot to pay for," Laughlin said. "So a lot of the bridges you know have been decked for 25-plus years and the decking boards are just starting to show their wear and need of replacement."
One of the more significant projects coming up this year, Laughlin says, is improvements to two of the trail's Mills County bridges.
"Those are the ones that go over the West Nishnabotna River and Silver Creek, and they have the kind of iconic overhead truss system on them," Laughlin said. "We're going to enhancing those with some lights kind of inspired by the success of the High Trestle Trail bridge. But then, we'll also be re-decking the surface with new recycled composite lumber that's made in Iowa."
Laughlin says the funding will also go towards some of the surfacing needs along the trail.
While the non-profit's 501(c)(3) standing allows them to pursue grants for larger projects, Laughlin says the $25,000 gift can help with those more extensive projects and assist in the less-funded operational costs of the trail.
"For regular maintenance items, like surfacing, there's not really many funding streams out there for that, so we depend on the sale of our trail pass fees, and just general donations," Laughlin said. "And our annual fundraisers that we do to fund the regular maintenance, and then all of the administrative costs like insurance, postage, fuel, and that type of thing."
Southwest Iowa Natural Trails is comprised of a 20-member board to maintain the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, which runs through the towns of Council Bluffs, Mineola, Silver City, Malvern, Imogene, Shenandoah, Coin, and Blanchard.