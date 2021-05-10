(Council Bluffs) -- Construction crews are out in full force, working on high-profile highway repair projects in KMAland.
Among the projects identified on the state's road construction map, 511ia.org, is the continuing renovation of Highway 2 in the wake of the 2019 Missouri River flooding. Scott Suhr is district 4 planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr tells KMA News work on 2 between Percival and the Iowa/Nebraska border should be wrapped up before the end of the year.
"According to the Council Bluffs RC office, who's in charge of that project, the Highway 2 project is on schedule," said Suhr. "It's planned to be completed by December."
Motorists should also be aware of continuing construction work on U.S. Highway 275 north from Tabor to Highway 34. Suhr says pilot cars are being used for the project, which involves intermittent lane closures.
"On U.S. 275 last week, they finished the patching," said Suhr. "The plan is for the milling machine to come in on the 20th, and they'll begin milling and doing the shoulder work. Once that work is completed, then they'll begin a hot mix asphalt overlay after that. So right now, we're tentatively looking at a completion date of around July 1st."
And, work continues on a major facelift of the Interstate 80-Interstate 29 system in Council Bluffs. Currently, work is centered on I-480 and the Broadway exit/entrance ramps on I-29. Suhr says the continuing project is part of an effort to streamline traffic in that vicinity.
"Before we started work on the Council Bluffs interstate project," he said, "we had two lanes essentially in each direction. That, of course, is where I-80 and I-29 merge together. Since we started on the project, we now have a dual divided freeway that runs basically between the I-29, I-80 systems interchange, and the I-80 systems interchange and I-29 systems interchange on the west end. So, that segment right there has a dual divided freeway,with the 80 express lanes in the middle."
For more information on these and other project, you can check the DOT's website. There's a link with the webstory at kmaland.com.