(Hastings) -- In line with the center's ongoing collaboration efforts, the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub is now seeking input from area companies.
Officials with the center released a short survey earlier this week to various employers throughout KMAland. Kattie Lewis in the director of the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub. Lewis tells KMA News the survey is primarily to gain feedback from area businesses on what the center should offer for its initial four-to-six career pathways.
"To tell us what their needs are and what they feel like some of the programming could be here at the SWITCH center," said Lewis. "For example, they may need somebody who is an electrician, somebody in healthcare, or somebody in agriculture. So, we've asked what are some of the barriers that perhaps you find employing someone or retaining them into your workforce."
However, Lewis says work is already being done to establish at least two pathways with area partners by pursuing a STEM BEST grant. As of now, she says the grant could assist in pathways such as electrical or culinary arts.
"We would collaborate with business partners who have a background in culinary or electricity and we'll sit down and talk about 'what kind of project can we create through the STEM BEST grant,' and 'how can that segway into an electrical or culinary program that will be offered in the future here at SWITCH,'" Lewis explained. "So, the survey will help us identify who those partners are and help us identify if those are the programs we should be pursuing based on job potentials that are currently available."
Lewis says the pathways at the technical career center would be intended for students and adults alike looking to possibly get up-skilled, re-skilled, or even learn a new skill.
She says collaboration amongst area partners is critical for the success of the center.
"In order to make this grow and thrive, we need to understand and gauge community needs, jobs, business partners, school district needs, and transportation needs," she said. "The barriers, we put that into the survey -- 'what are the barriers that you're seeing' because we can only guess."
However, Lewis emphasized the center is designed to serve more than just Mills County or the East Mills School District.
"East Mills and Iowa Western were the first partners to be all in, but that doesn't mean we aren't looking for more partners and we're not having those conversations, because we are," said Lewis. "In fact, I'm meeting with Glenwood this (Thursday) afternoon and I've met with (Fremont-Mills) and Sidney already. The next piece of that is we're going to work on establishing a regional board which will include the superintendents and from there individuals that they want to be represented on the board."
Lewis says the STEM BEST grant is due in December with funding announced in February, and they will also begin applying for a career academy grant with Iowa Western Community College which is due in April. Lewis says the college also worked on a similar $1 million grant that was awarded to the Missouri Valley School District. She says the hope is to have at least one of the pathways, electrical for example, available by the fall of 2023.