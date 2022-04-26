(Greenfield) -- The Iowa Aviation Museum has announced their 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, with one former Southwest Iowan making the list.
Former Elliott, Iowa resident Nick Turner has been selected to the 2022 class. Nominations for the Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame are made by the public and then selection is done by an independent judging committee. Turner enlisted in 2001 and served for over 20 years before retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2021. Reflecting on his time piloting aircraft on the KMA "Morning Show," Turner says that flying has always been a staple of his life.
"Grew up on the farm just like most other Southwest Iowa kids, but with one little kick there my dad also was a helicopter pilot," said Turner. "So at any given time we could be fixing fence, castrating hogs, shearing sheep, and flying helicopters. That was kind of the norm. It didn't seem like anything special at the time, but as you get older and reminisce on some of those memories it's pretty cool."
Turner enlisted in the Marines in June of 2001, and spent the next few years completing his training in the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and CH-53D Sea Stallion helicopters. He would go on to graduate at the top of his class. After graduation, Turner says he got to share a memorable connection with his father.
"I was able to select whatever aircraft I wanted and wherever I wanted to go fly, and I selected Kāne‘ohe Bay, Hawaii," said Turner. "And I was ultimately selected to go fly my dad's old squadron which was pretty cool-- HMH-362 or Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 362 the Ugly Angels."
During his two decades of service, Turner has been part of missions across multiple countries. He spent time as both the Flight Line Officer in Charge and as a Weapons Technical Instructor during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as Airborne Mission Commander.
Turner has even been part of coordinating support trips for presidents. In 2006, he flew as part of the team escorting President George Bush to India. Then in September of 2009, Turner was selected to join the Presidential Marine Helicopter Squadron One. Over his tenure, he would facilitate flights at home and abroad for President Obama. Turner says his time with HMX-1 was definitely an unforgettable experience.
"We got to do some really cool things-- fly in Germany, Ireland, Brazil, all over the United States which was really, really fun," said Turner.
After completing his time with HMX-1, Turner would go on to hold various training and command positions before retiring from military service. Turner now lives in Rhodes, Iowa with his wife and children, and works as Subject Matter Expert and Event Controller for the Air National Guard in Des Moines.
The induction ceremony for the Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame is set for August 27. Also selected to the 2022 class is noted pilot and published composer Connie Rex Younger of Elmo, Missouri. More information about the Iowa Aviation Museum and the upcoming induction can be found by calling 641-343-7184. You can hear the full interview with Nick Turner here: