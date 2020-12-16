(Clarinda) -- The Southwest Regional Water District is relocating an eight-inch water line a half-mile southeast of Clarinda on Friday.
Engineers and contractors working for the city of Clarinda's sewer project notified district officials this week that the water line located west of the city plant is in conflict with the new wastewater plant construction. Water service will be shut off Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water district customers located in Buchanan, East Nodaway, East River and Nebraska townships in Page County, and Mason and Polk townships in Taylor County. A boil order will go into effect Friday at 8 a.m. for all customers affected by the water outage until further notice.
Anyone with questions or concerns about this water service outage should contact the Southwest Regional Water District office at 1-800-579-8068.