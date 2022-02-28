(Shenandoah) -- The Southwest Valley High School Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Southwest Valley Speech Coach Robert Becker.
Earning Division II (Good) ratings were Allyssa Sothman in Prose, Megan Ramsey in Poetry, and Emma DeVore in Acting. Earning a Division I (Excellent) rating and advancing to State Contest is Lexi Weston in the Prose event.
The State Contest will take place at ADM on Saturday, March 12. All our competitors did well and have much to be proud of with their performances.