Full results submitted by the coaches can be viewed below.
Southwest Valley's Individual Speech team competed in the District contest at SWV High School on Saturday in Corning. This year's District contest was small and local due to Covid-19 precautions.
Freshman Emma DeVore earned a District I rating for her performance in the Acting category, and sophomore Julia Means also earned a District I rating for her Poetry reading. Both will advance to the State contest.
With their strong showing, every single Southwest Valley Speech performer in 2021 has gone on to State in at least one event.
Attendance at the State contest will be very limited due to IHSSA audience restrictions for this year. More info about the State contest will be posted to the SWV Facebook page in the coming days.