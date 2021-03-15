(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley Speech Team was among the area teams competing in individual state speech.
Below are results from Coach Robert Becker.
Southwest Valley Speech finished the year strong with good showings at the virtual State contest for Individual Events this weekend. Freshman Emma DeVore performed a monologue in the Acting category, earning three Division II (good) ratings from the judges. Sophomore Julia Means earned three Division I (excellent) ratings for her interpretive reading in the Poetry category. Big thanks to everyone who supported the Speech team at Southwest Valley during this unusual year - we could not do what we do without you.