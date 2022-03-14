(Adel) -- Southwest Valley had one contestant at this year's State Individual Speech Contest at ADM High School Saturday.
Below are results submitted by Coach Robert Becker.
Southwest Valley Speech competed at the Individual Events State Contest at ADM High School in Adel on Saturday, 3/12. Senior Lexi Weston earned an overall Division I rating in the Prose event, performing "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type," by Doreen Cronin. This was a strong finish for Speech this year, and the Speech team looks forward to even greater success next year.