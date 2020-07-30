(Corning/Villisca) -- Officials in the Corning and Villisca School Districts are preparing for what school will look like this fall.
For the past six school years, the two districts have operated under a wholegrade sharing agreement as Southwest Valley, with high school classes in Corning, middle school classes in Villisca and an elementary school in each district. Chris Fenster is superintendent in both districts. He tells KMA News the district's Return to Learn plan does not require masks for students and staff in the building, but they are "highly encouraged."
"We're looking at just having them recommended," said Fenster. "They are going to required when on the school bus, because we obviously can't social distance or physical distance there. As much as possible, we want the kids to wear masks if they are comfortable wearing masks and maintain physical distance when we can't."
Fenster says school district staff have been working dilligently to prepare to welcome students back to the building. Fenster says the school's nurses, in particular, have done a great job preparing.
"Our nurses have taken classes through Johns Hopkins University for contact tracing," said Fenster. "They are doing a phenomenal job just getting ready and helping by being on the COVID-19 response team that we have for our school district. We're going to have two nurses offices. One will be for the regular kids that come in. The other will be if we have kids that have COVID-19 symptoms. They will be able to go in that room until someone can come pick them up and then we can disinfect that room."
Other steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 include keeping students in small groups.
"One section of first grade will stay in their own pod," said Fenster. "They will do recess, eat lunch and all that stuff together. The other first grade will be in a different section and they will not co-exist or intermingle between each other. We're just trying to keep small groups as much as possible."
Fenster says his message to the public has been consistent as the district prepares to bring students back. He says his priority is keeping kids as safe as possible.
"I can't look you in the face and tell you that we're not going to get a case of COVID-19 in our building," said Fenster. "But, we're going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe. If we have spread, we'll do what we have to do with public health. We're working really close with Crystal Drake from Adams and Taylor County Public Health. Whatever she says and whatever we work out together, including if we have to shut down, we'll shut down and go virtual. We are one-to-one, so we can do that. We don't want to do that long because kids learn better when they are in-person. We certainly are going to take every step we can to get through this."
Fenster says classrooms will be fogged each night and buses will be disinfected after each route. The district will provide hand sanitizing stations throughout buildings for student use.