(Corning) -- A reconsideration committee has rejected an initial complaint to remove a book from the Southwest Valley School District's curriculum.
The committee -- comprised of an administrative representative, the district's lead English teacher and librarian, two community members, and two students -- made the decision at a meeting last week. Southwest Valley High School Principal Anthony Donahoo tells KMA News the committee received a formal complaint from a parent regarding the use of Melba Pattillo Beals' "Warriors Don't Cry" -- a 1994 autobiographical account of Beals' experience as a member of the Little Rock Nine -- in its high school English classes. Donahoo says the complaint specifically regarded the book's use of "racially sensitive" language. However, the committee ultimately ruled the book was appropriate for the high school audience.
"They found that the book was appropriate, it has an age level of between 7th grade and 12th grade and it's not on any banned list," said Donahoo. "That it's a very appropriate book for what it is being taught for and so they moved that there's no reason to pull it."
But, given the nature of the book's language and topic, Donahoo says the district attempts to be as tactful and respectful as possible when discussing the literature with its students.
"At Southwest Valley and all schools, we want to make sure that we're teaching that that is not okay, there's a reason we've come a long ways from where we were at -- we want to make sure that students understand that," he said. "That's kind of the purpose of the book is to teach students of racism and why that's not okay."
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Southwest Valley Superintendent Chris Fenster says the parent who filed the complaint still has a couple more options to pursue for reconsideration.
"At this time, the next step is the parent that has a concern can come in front of the committee and give an oral presentation to see if they can change their minds, but, right now that's something we're going to keep in our curriculum," said Fenster. "The last step would be to come in front of our (school) board, and the board would have the final decision at that point."
Fenster added that this is the first time the committee has met to reconsider course material. Donahoo commended the parent who filed the complaint and the district for their ability to cooperate as they work through the formal process.