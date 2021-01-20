(Corning-Villisca) -- Among other things, COVID-19 put a crimp in a proposed merger between the Corning and Villisca School Districts.
Back in May of 2019, members of both districts' school boards approved a resolution to study reorganization, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, putting the proposed reorganization talks on the back burner. Chris Fenster is superintendent of the Corning and Villisca districts, which operate under the Southwest Valley moniker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Fenster says those discussions remain on pause, as the districts await action in the Iowa Legislature.
"We've done all the processes up until now," said Fenster. "There's a few more things we have to do to make it official--the vote, obviously--and a couple other things. Right now, we're waiting on operational sharing. That's one of the things we're waiting on from the legislature, whether they're going to extend operational sharing through 2024. But, we want to see if that's there."
Currently, the two districts remain under a whole grade sharing agreement, in which middle school students attend classes in Villisca, with high school students based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school. Athletic teams from both districts play together as Southwest Valley. Fenster says it makes financial sense for both districts to continue operating as is, if lawmakers extend operational sharing.
"If operational sharing is still going to be there," he said, "it makes sense for our districts to stay like they are right now, because it's about $150,000 for both districts that we get, that we'd have to try to make up $300,000. That's a lot of money that don't want to try to do."
Fenster says whole grade sharing has worked well over the past seven school years.
"Reorganization's just a different thing with our districts," said Fenster, "because we have two good districts that have already embraced kids being in the classrooms together. No one knows that we're not reorganized, really, besides just the pencil, papers and the books. It's on the back burner, but it's still there. We'll just have to see what happens with the legislature. If they don't approve operational sharing, then we go ahead and start doing it (reorganization talks) again."
If reorganization talks restart, Fenster says the process would take another year-and-a-half. A public vote in both districts is necessary in order for a merger to proceed. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.