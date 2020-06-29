(Corning-Villisca) -- After being slightly delayed due to COVID-19, more discussion on reorganization takes place next month in the Corning and Villisca School Districts.
Back in May of last year, members of the Corning and Villisca School Boards approved a resolution to study reorganization beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster tells KMA News members of the districts' reorganization committee resume meetings in July, with the goal of a public vote on the proposed merger next spring.
"We'll have a reorganization meeting actually with our committee July 6th," said Fenster, "and, we'll go through a lot of the stuff in regards to a petition (for a special election), and a proposal for the Green Hills AEA. Once that goes on, we'll have a joint board meeting July 30th, and we'll start solidifying stuff, hoping to have that petition out at the end of August. We hope to vote on it next March."
Both districts have been operating a whole grade sharing agreement for the past six school districts. Under the current agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school. In a previous interview with KMA News, Fenster says those four buildings would remain as is under reorganization, with the district operating under one set of books.
"As far as educating the public, the biggest thing we are doing right now is making sure they understand we're not closing buildings and we're not closing school districts," Fenster said. "We are coming together as one as the Southwest Valley School District. I know that's some of the confusion out there right now that we'll close buildings, and that's just not the case at all. We're keeping all buildings open and will be operating just as we have been for the last few years that we've been doing this whole grade sharing."
Fenster says reorganization would come with some requirements from the state level.
"One thing we had to do is get a salary schedule that is the same, so both of our schools are getting paid on the same salary schedule," Fenster said. "Our professional development had to be aligned and we've already done that part. And, our TLC -- or Teacher Leadership Compensation plan -- had to be the same. We have already had that done."
In fact, graduation between the two districts took place in May as scheduled--with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents in both districts must approve the merger by a simple majority before it would take place.