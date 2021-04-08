(Corning-Villisca) -- Officials in two KMAland school districts remain in a wait-and-see mode on a potential reorganization.
Back in 2019, members of the Corning and Villisca School Boards voted to study a merger of the two districts, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Those discussions were put on hold last summer because of COVID-19. Chris Fenster is superintendent of both school districts. Fenster tells KMA News both boards opted to hit the pause button on reorganization once again at a joint meeting last week. Fenster says the district's are waiting to see whether the Iowa Legislature acts on a bill that would extend supplemental weighting dollars for operational sharing of several positions to the year 2024.
"We want to see what the legislature in Des Moines is going to do with operational sharing," said Fenster. "It's a valuable thing for small school districts, southwest Iowa school districts and districts all over the state. Operation sharing's a big thing for both our districts--we get about $150,000 for both districts."
Fenster says reorganization would not be necessary if operational sharing is extended. For the moment, he says both districts can continue operating as is.
"We're still in a good spot," he said. "We have a lot of things in play for Southwest Valley to go ahead and reorganize. Our biggest thing would be a (public) vote. That's why we're in a good place. I feel we can stop and see what the legislature does. Hopefully, they'll vote on that next year, whether to extend it or not extend it."
Corning and Villisca have operated under a whole grade sharing agreement since 2014. Under the agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete under the Southwest Valley moniker. Fenster says whole grade sharing continues to work for both districts.
"You wouldn't even know it's not one school district," said Fenster. "It's really just about the books. We keep two sets of books, and we have two sets of boards. That's basically all you see with a difference. Our kids have intermingled well with each other."
Fenster made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.