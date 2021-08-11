(Corning-Villisca) -- With one eye on the latest COVID-19 developments, Southwest Valley school officials say it's "back to normal" in both districts.
Preparations continue for the 2021-22 school year in the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Chris Fenster is the superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Fenster says one major change from beginning of last school year is that both districts' return to learn plans have been reduced from 57 pages to 1. In accordance with Iowa law, Fenster says face masks are not required for students or staff. And, with all instruction taking place within school buildings this academic year, Fenster says language regarding remote learning has been removed.
"Most of the plan last year had remote learning, and how that would be offered to us," said Fenster. "Both our boards voted there would be no remote learning offered this year offered as an option to the families, unless there's a medical reason for it. Then, the quarantine part of it obviously got cut down a lot. We're just going to be depend on Montgomery County, and Adams and Taylor counties' public health (departments). They'll be taking care of all the quarantining, and calling people."
Other mitigation steps such as handwashing and extensive cleaning of each facility are still intact. Fenster says most instructors in both districts participated in COVID vaccine clinics near the end of last school year. But, like wearing masks, the superintendent says COVID immunizations are a personal choice for both students and staff.
"It's a choice," said Fenster. "It's their choice to do the vaccination if they want to do it or not. It's just like the masks. If the kids want to wear masks when they come to school, they are going to be total normal just like the rest of them. No one's going to be picking on anybody wearing them. It's a personal choice. I feel very strongly about that. So, if the kids want to get a vaccine, great, if not, that's a personal choice."
Fenster says the districts' current policies are subject to change, as COVID case numbers warrant.
"We'll obviously be diligent about the Delta variant, and whatever is out there right now," he said. "We'll watch it, and make sure our kids (are safe). We have two great nurses, and I know they'll take care of that part for us. We're just going to get back to normal."
You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: