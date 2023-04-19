(Corning) -- Southwest Valley schools remain under tight security following a series of threats in the district.
Extra security was placed at schools in Corning and Villisca in connection with an incident late last week, in which the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Southwest Valley Superintendent Chris Fenster were notified of a student allegedly threatening to harm other students and staff at Southwest Valley High School in Corning. Following an Adams County Sheriff's Office investigation, the student was charged with threat of terrorism, barred from school grounds and placed on GPS monitoring by the sheriff's office and juvenile court services. Late Monday afternoon, Fenster notified the sheriff's office regarding threatening posts on social media by the same student. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, collaborating with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, investigated the alleged threats, but determined there was no evidence deeming them credible.
Sheriff's offices in Adams and Montgomery counties increased security at all schools on Monday for the continued safety of students and staff. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it will maintain a daily presence within Southwest Valley schools the remainder of the year.
Authorities say additional security measures are planned for all district events, including prom and graduation. Law enforcement officials also met with Southwest Valley High School students and staff Wednesday to provide transparency and offer additional support.
Anyone with questions should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 641-322-4444. The complete Adams County Sheriff's Office press release is published here: