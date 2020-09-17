(Corning) -- The superintendent of the Corning and Villisca School Districts says students and staff are doing a "phenomenal" job of coping with an unusual school year.
That's despite at least one recent student case of COVID-19. Late last week, officials in the Southwest Valley districts were notified of a confirmed coronavirus case in a high school student. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says the district followed a set procedure to address the case.
"We limited it down to two kids we thought he had been around," said Fenster, "just by seating charts at the high school. We have seating charts this year--all of our schools have seating charts. We got that down. We sent that to public health. We notified the parent and the child. Actually, one of the children that we had actually wasn't in school. He was kind of, if you want to say, off the hook. One of our students at the high school, and the other kid who does have COVID-19, they're quarantined now."
Fenster adds a high school teacher in contact with the two students was wearing a mask, and has no symptoms. The superintendent lauds students and staff for following safety standards in place. In striving for normalcy in Southwest Valley's four buildings, Fenster says face coverings are optional, rather than required.
"We don't have a face mask mandate," said Fenster, "so, kids don't have to wear it. It's recommended, but you don't have to wear it. If you walk through a high school, you wouldn't even know there was a pandemic going on. Our kids are still social distancing, they're still using the arrows and stuff we have in place. But, they're not wearing their face masks. They're being kids again. That's one of the things that we stressed. We wanted to bring some kind of normalcy back to them."
After more than 20 students opted for remote learning, Fenster says those numbers are down to about seven.
"I think it's just the parents have started to trust it, and the parents have started to realize we're going to keep the kids safe as much as possible," said Fenster. "You can catch the flu, you can catch a lot of things at school. We're trying to do the best we can with the COVID cases. If there's any COVID cases like that, we have our system in place on both sides of our district. I'm confident that we're going to keep kids safe."
In addition, Fenster hopes to restart public meetings on a proposed reorganization between the Corning and Villisca School Districts in January. He says dealing with coronavirus put those discussions on the back burner.
"Reorganization's still going to happen, I know, at some point in the next three-to-four years," he said. "We need to make sure it's financially (solvent), and how many kids we're going to have. We were worried we were going to lose kids to home schooling, and that, but that hasn't been the case."
