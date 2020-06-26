(Corning-Villisca) -- Safety is the guiding factor for the Southwest Valley schools in gearing up for the coming school year.
That's according to Chris Fenster, superintendent of the Corning and Villisca districts. Fenster is among the administrators reacting to new guidelines issued by the Iowa Department of Education on opening the 2020-21 school year with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The latest guidelines allow schools to reopen to normal activities July 1st, without requirements for wearing facemasks, or taking temperatures of students, staff or visitors entering buildings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Fenster says his district plans to consult with local health officials prior to opening for the new school year August 24th.
"One of the meetings we're going to have here in the coming weeks is with our public health (departments) from Montgomery, Adams and Taylor counties," said Fenster, "and just meet with those people, and talk to them with our COVID-19 team that we have, and making sure what the protocol is going to look like if we have a kid that comes down with it. Do we have to stop school at that time, or can we sanitize it, make sure everything is looking good before we bring kids back. We just want to make sure kids are safe, and we're going to do whatever it takes to keep that safety part of it."
Fenster says teams in both of his districts have logged up to 35 hours preparing Return to Learn plans required by the state.
"We knew we wanted to come back in brick and mortar," he said. "So, we started making those plans. I had people on there--my nurses, my transportation and maintenance (officials), my nurses. Some people on our TLC team were on that team. We just kind of put a rudimentary thing out there, and we checked some boxes off. Our guiding principle is going to be safety for kids and staff, and we went from there."
As part of the plan, districts are required to outline required learning strategies, regardless of whether students are in classes, or learning online. Like other districts, Corning and Villisca operated under a voluntary learning plan after schools were closed in mid-March. Fenster says participation was not as great as anticipated. He cites the lack of broadband internet services in his communities as one reason.
"The thing is about our communities, we're rural schools just like others in southwest Iowa," said Fenster. "Corning and Villisca actually have two or three areas in our map area that's dead areas in for cell phone services. So, unless we get broadband in there, we can't get it. Their cell phones don't work in those areas. So, those kids weren't able to log on, or attend ZOOM meetings. "
Corning and Villisca hope to meet students' technology needs by purchasing $54,000 worth of Chromebooks for K-12 students. Southwest Valley plans a special meeting for parents on the Return to Learn plan July 28th at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Valley High School auditorium in Corning. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.