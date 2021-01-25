(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley Speech Team was among those participating in large group district speech over the weekend.
Below are results submitted by Coach Robert Becker.
Our Southwest Valley Speech team put in hard work, coming to early-morning practices and staying late in the evening some days. They were rewarded with at least a Division II (Good) rating in every event, and all our students will be performing in events at the State contest.
These groups competed:
Group Improvisation
Gabe Fuller, Sarah Shipley, and Adam Timmerman earned a Division I (Excellent) rating and will advance to the State contest.
Choral Reading earned a Division II rating. These students performed "Hardware Hard-Knocks":
Lyric Cory, Alana Drake, Kendi Graham, Kade Hutchings, Marah Larsen, Joslynn Moore, Newt Murren, Megan Ramsey, Karissa Richey, Allyssa Sothman, and Lexi Weston.
Reader's Theatre earned a Division I rating and will advance to the State contest. These students performed "All Is Mended":
Lyric Cory, Alana Drake, Kendi Graham, Kade Hutchings, Marah Larsen, Rylie McAlpin, Joslynn Moore, Newt Murren, Megan Ramsey, Karissa Richey, Sarah Shipley, Allyssa Sothman, Adam Timmerman, and Lexi Weston
The State contest will be held close to home this year due to Covid-19. It will be at Creston High School on Sat., Feb. 6. IHSSA rules restrict the audience size to two spectators per performer.
Community members who are unable to see us at the State contest are welcome to see our Speech team perform at the annual Home Show on Mon., Feb. 1, at 7 P.M. in the Southwest Valley High School auditorium. Masks are required, but admission is free and open to all.