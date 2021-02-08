(Creston) -- The Southwest Valley Speech Team competed at the Large Group State Speech Contest at Creston Saturday.
Below are results as provided by Coach Robert Becker.
The Southwest Valley Large Group Speech team turned in an excellent performance on Saturday, 2/6, at the State contest in Creston. Recent bad weather made for a lot of canceling and rescheduling of practices, but our performers worked hard and were rewarded for their efforts with excellent scores. Despite every challenge thrown our way, the Speech team finished strong, with final performances to be proud of.
These groups competed:
Reader's Theatre gave a wonderful performance and earned Division ratings of I, I, and II. These students performed "All Is Mended":
Lyric Cory, Alana Drake, Kendi Graham, Kade Hutchings, Marah Larsen, Rylie McAlpin, Joslynn Moore, Newt Murren, Megan Ramsey, Karissa Richey, Sarah Shipley, Allyssa Sothman, Adam Timmerman, and Lexi Weston
Group Improvisation followed last year's smashing success with another impressive performance at State. The veteran crew of Gabe Fuller, Sarah Shipley, and Adam Timmerman once again earned Division ratings of I, I, and I from our State judges.