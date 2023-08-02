(Corning-Villisca) -- Southwest Valley school officials say they've learned from safety-related incidents last spring.
As a result, the Corning and Villisca School Districts enter the 2023-24 school year with new safety procedures in place. School officials reviewed the district's safety plan following an incident in April, when a student threatened other students and staff at Southwest Valley High School in Corning. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says safety plans include having an emergency team in place to deal with any crisis.
"We have an emergency team that we have together made up of principals, myself, the nurses, counselors," said Fenster. "Just a team that will be together, if we another emergency situation like that, we have an emergency team that will be able to help us. "
Another part of the plan calls for safety drills with students during the school year.
"Hopefully, we'll keep most of the focus on the educational part of it," he said. "But, if there's another emergency like that, we'll be more prepared for it, and learn from what we had happen last spring."
In addition, the districts have a new school resource officer in Tony Card. Through a 28-E agreement with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Fenster says Card will work to build relationships with students in each building.
"The ones we had in the past--and I'm sure Tony will be the same way--they just building relationships," said Fenster. "They get more intel on what's going on, if there's any kids feeling depressed, kids feeling anxious, kids feeling anger--whatever else. They can deal with the situations a lot better. If things happen over the weekend, and they have intel about a kid that comes to school, and maybe something happened over the weekend, they can help kids through things."
Fenster adds Southwest Valley has a great relationships with Adams County Sheriff Alan Johannes. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: