(Corning) -- A Southwest Valley School District student has been charged and removed from school following alleged threats of violence.
In a letter to parents Monday, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says it was brought to his attention late Friday that a threat of violence was made by a Southwest Valley student on Thursday and wasn't reported to himself or authorities until the following day. Upon investigation with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Fenster stated the threat was deemed credible and the student has been charged and removed from the school.
Fenster went on to call the failure to timely report the incident to either the Sheriff's Office or himself "inexcusable and not tolerable.” Fenster also apologized to parents and community members for the "lapse in judgement" in not reporting the threat. Fenster added that he has taken "appropriate personnel action" while the matter is being investigated.