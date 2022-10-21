(Shenandoah) -- Progress is being made on the new location for a Shenandoah-based pregnancy and resource center.
Crews are laying the foundations at the corner of 300 North Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Avenue for a 96-by-36-foot facility and parking lot for the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center. The Shenandoah City Council sold the formerly city-owned properties to the center for $100 earlier this year. SPARC Board Chair Kathy Langley tells KMA News the early stages of construction have been going well.
"The cement footings have already been poured, and this coming week, we're scheduled to have our initial plumbing done from the city to our facility," said Langley. "Then R-and-R will come back and complete the foundation for our building. It's getting real and it's pretty exciting."
The facility would serve as the new location for the 501-C-3 non-profit, which currently operates out of space at the Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene.
Of the new features the larger facility would offer, Langley says one of the highlights is a space to provide free ultrasounds.
"We have a possibility of an older ultrasound machine, but we also have the Knights of Columbus that have been fantastic with pregnancy centers in other locations in helping them fund an ultrasound machine," she said. "We don't know if that's a possibility here, but once our building is completed, our next goal will be seeking funding for an ultrasound machine to be able to offer people that."
Langley adds volunteer medical personnel will provide the services. Other features include two mentor rooms, exam rooms, a large group room used for classes or meetings, an adjacent kitchen, and a blessing room. Langley says the blessing room would provide free childcare products, similar to the center's current offerings.
"People can come in once a week and get a package of diapers and wipes, and every month they can come in and get three to four new outfits for their kids," said Langley. "We have blankets, we've given away strollers, car seats, and just about anything you can imagine. If somebody has a need, we try to meet it."
With construction projects also comes possible supply chain hold-ups, but Langley says they are working to counteract any potential construction delays.
"We're going to have a ministry come in May and they are scheduled to actually frame in the facility for us, so we're already working on supplies for that at this time," Langley explained. "Then we're hoping to do as much locally as we can to supplement that. We're also just praying that everything will come through and everything has so far, so we're very optimistic about that."
Langley says the goal is to have the facility complete by June 2023. Fundraising efforts are also underway, and Langley says they have reached $90,000 of a $250,000 goal for the building, including generous contributions from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation and community members. Donations or contributions to the "$1,000 challenge" fundraiser can be sent to SPARC at P.O. Box 477 Shenandoah, Iowa, 51601.