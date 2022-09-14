(Shenandoah) -- Construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center's new facilities cleared two more hurdles Wednesday afternoon.
In a rare noontime meeting, Shenandoah's Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously approved two requests from SPARC officials associated with its future building project at the corner of 300 North Sycamore and 505 West Valley. The first involved a variance allowing the building's construction two feet closer to the northern property line as allowed by the city's zoning ordinance. SPARC's second request was a special use permit allowing limited medical services at the location--which is currently not allowed under the property's residential, multifamily zoning designation. SPARC Board Chair Kathy Langley says the permit would allow ultrasound equipment at its new facilities--thus meeting a need for its clients.
"This month, we had someone--a pregnant gal--request an ultrasound," said Langley. "And, this week, I got an email offering us an ultrasound machine. God's providing, the need is there. But no, it's not going to be a revolving door, but there is a need here, and we will have trained medical personnel certified to do that."
Langley adds volunteer medical personnel will provide the services. While saying prenatal care would not be offered at the site, she says other services and materials would be available, such as diapers and wipes, for example.
"We offer free clothing, baby blankets," she said. "We've given out everything from car seats to strollers, to different play items. We also offer mentoring, and our goal is, once we get this facility, is to offer parenting classes. We'll be able to offer--and it might sound silly--potty training classes, because not everybody has the resources that somebody has. They just need that extra little bit, and that's what we're here to do."
Since January, the nonprofit agency has aided 45 families and 100 children at its temporary location at the Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene. With the variance and special use permit approved, Langley hopes construction on the new building begins as soon as possible. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says Wednesday's meeting was only the second for zoning adjustment board in his four-year tenure.