(Shenandoah) -- Members of a Shenandoah nonprofit organization are asking for the city's help in relocating.
Kathy Langley is board chair of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center. Earlier this week, Langley told the Shenandoah City Council the agency was interested in obtaining city-owned property as the site of a new facility. Langley says SPARC offers "compassionate hope and help to individuals facing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs." Despite receiving 501-C-3 status in late 2019, Langley says COVID-19 delayed SPARC's opening past its original target of the spring of 2020. She says the organization's services have been in great demand since operations finally began last fall.
"We opened our doors in September of 2021," said Langley. "In January of 2022, we served 18 families helping 24 children. This month, we have already served 16 families helping 27 children. There is a need for this pregnancy center in our community, and we are already seeing it make a difference in people's lives."
Langley says SPARC is currently based out of a local church.
"We currently use space made available to us by the Nazarene Church, for which we are very grateful," she said. "Though it is a wonderful place to begin, we cannot come close to providing the assistance we would like to in our current situation. We the members of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center need your help in making the most of the funds we have in help as many in need as possible."
Langley says the agency expressed interest in purchasing property at 305 South Elm for $1. However, she says they recently learned that the parcel may longer be available.
"Whether we need to bid on this property or another that will meet our needs, our hope is that you, our city council, will help us to be good stewards of our funds as we strive to serve this need in our community," said Langley.
Langley says SPARC recently sent letters to residents living within 300 feet of the property informing them of the organization's interest. She says she hopes SPARC can work with the city to find property suitable for its future location. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says he's been approached by "a variety of developers" interested in that same property. However, City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says no sale contract has been prepared. Mayor Roger McQueen says he gave Langley a list of other city properties available, and he hopes the city can help the organization as best they can.