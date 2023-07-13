(Shenandoah) -- Construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center's new location is nearing completion.
Recently, the Shenandoah City Council finalized SPARC's acquisition of property located at 505 West Valley for its new 96-by-36 foot facility and parking lot. Updating the council earlier this week, SPARC Board President Kathy Langley says construction work is now focused on the building's interior.
"Our HVAC system should be completed in the next couple of weeks," said Langley. "Following that, our sheetrocking is scheduled to begin the last week in July--Lord willing. In August, our floors are scheduled to be burnished--which is the finishing of the concrete floor."
Plans call for opening the new building in November. Langley say the organization continues to seek donations from the public. In fact, she says SPARC has launched a sheetrock fundraising campaign, where residents may purchase a sheet of sheetrock for $20.
"It's kind of a fun way for people to get involved on a small level, and have ownership in part of the building," she said. "We're very thankful for that, and we've had a great response to that. But, we're always ready for more."
Langley says SPARC also seeks a contractor for concrete work for the building's sidewalk, and seeks help from outside sources in fixing city sidewalks around its property.
"As we look to have our walkway and pads poured," said Langley, "we would also like to address our public sidewalks, which are in grave need of building replaced. As board chair of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center, I would like to ask about the availability of city, county or even state dollars you may aware of that might be designated to fund jobs such as the public sidewalk portion of the concrete work--not our work, but that public sidewalk."
While saying he knows of no city, county or state programs for sidewalk repairs, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says it's something the city will investigate.