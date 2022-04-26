(Shenandoah) -- A local nonprofit is preparing for a fundraising dinner this week.
The Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center will be hosting their first annual dinner on Thursday, April 28. Started nearly eight years ago, SPaRC assists families that may find themselves with an unexpected pregnancy. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," SPaRC Board Member Kathy Langley and newly appointed Executive Director Denise Bridges say that they hope this event will inform more people about their mission.
"We're hoping to let people know exactly what we're doing, and what we're trying to accomplish with our moms and their families," said Bridges. "That's something that is a need that needs to be met in this area. A lot of times pregnancies are planned, but sometimes they're not and that's what we want to be here for."
Currently, SPaRC operates out of the annex of the Church of Nazarene in Shenandoah. They offer a variety of free services including pregnancy testing, mentoring, and infant supplies. With the money raised from the dinner, Langley says the group's goal is to build a new space to better serve those in need.
"We already have some seed money for the building that we are planning on building," said Langley. "We're hoping around a 3,000-3,500 square foot building, and we'll have some mentor rooms and some exam rooms."
Plans for the future building also include a blessing room, and rooms to teach basic parenting skills such as cooking and child development. As SPaRC has worked throughout Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa, Langley says the community support has been nothing short of amazing.
"We have the most amazing donors-- so many generous people who donate the most beautifully lightly-used stuff, and they've already been blessing so many people," said Langley.
Thursday night's dinner will start at 6PM and be held at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah. Tickets are $5 for individuals or $40 for a table sponsorship. For questions or to make a donation, contact SPaRC at 712-581-9023 or at shenandoahprc@gmail.com. You can hear the full interview with Kathy Langley and Denise Bridges here: