(Shenandoah) -- New graduation options for special education students are among the Shenandoah School Board's agenda items Monday.
Meeting via ZOOM at 5 p.m., the board will discuss the first reading of the district's policy regarding diplomas for special ed students. A draft copy of the proposed plan reviewed at a May board meeting provided different options for students in Individualized Education Programs--or IEPs-who may not meet all high school graduation requirements. Tiffany Spiegel, the district’s director of early childhood and special programs, told the board that Iowa Code requires local districts to determine what requirements special ed students must meet.
“When they get a diploma signed by the board, the superintendent, the high school principal,” said Spiegel, “it says that they have met all standards and requirements for graduation. That is contradictory for students with special education needs, because not all of our students who graduate after their senior year have met those same requirements. Some of our students have disabilities that limit their capability of doing that. So, what the state has asked is that school districts come up with a plan called Options to Diploma.”
Under Shenandoah’s proposed plan, Spiegel says special ed students in the class of 2022 and beyond could choose from four options. Under the first option, students would receive a high school diploma by obtaining all 50 credits. The second option grants a general diploma to IEP students reaching 50 credits, but not being graded. Those students would not receive a GPA. Option three entails an essential diploma, in which students obtain 37 credits, with pass/fail grades, but do not receive a GPA. A fourth option for a diploma would be a certificate of completion, meaning there are no required credits. Once again students would not receive a GPA.
Also Monday: Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson will review the district's Return to Learn plan, a state-required plan detailing how the district intends to start the 2020-21 school year--regardless of any possible COVID-19 restrictions. Nelson discussed the need for the plan at another May meeting.
“The vast majority of districts in the state of Iowa went with a voluntary plan,” said Nelson. “What the state has said is that was fine for a period of time. We could do nothing, we could do voluntary and we could do required (learning). But now they’re saying we do need to be prepared for a required continuous learning plan. That can be combination of on-line or paper-pencil activities. But, the equity supports need to be in place to move forward.”
Other agenda items include contracts for the district's Summer Learning, Credit Recovery and Intervention programming, the final reading of graduation credit requirements, the appointment of an equity coordinator, and levels 1 and 2 investigators of allegations of child abuse by a staff member, and a review of equity policies and regulations.