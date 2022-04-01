(Lincolcn) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has set a special election for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District seat.
Ricketts' office announced Friday the election is set for Tuesday, June 28th to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry. The nine-term Republican congressman resigned last weekend following his conviction in a Los Angeles jury trial on one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Ricketts set the special election date in consultation with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, and after receiving Fortenberry's resignation, which was effective Thursday.
The special election's victor would serve the remainder of Fortenberry's term, which expires in late December. Four other candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the May 10th Nebraska primary: Mike Flood, Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely and John Glen Weaver. Candidates for the Democratic nomination are Patty Brooks and Jazari Zurakia. The primary winners will square off in the November general elections.