(Red Oak) — Voters in Montgomery County will go to the polls December 15th to fill a vacancy on the county’s Board of Supervisors.
Meeting in special session Friday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set the special election to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Rudy Kinard in September. The supervisors had originally opted to appoint a successor to the spot and a special committee of the auditor, treasurer and recorder chose Charla Schmid to fill the seat. Residents then brought a petition requesting the election on November 3rd.
The Democratic and Republican parties will each be allowed to nominate an individual to appear on the ballot. Both parties must convene a special convention of county delegates to choose their nominee. Candidates can also appear as an unaffiliated candidate by filing a petition with 15 signatures from voters in District 1, as well as an affidavit of candidacy by November 20th at 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions should contact the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office at (712) 623-5127.