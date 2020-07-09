(Shenandoah) -- Delegates to a special Page County Republican Party convention will attempt to settle a stalemate in a supervisors' race.
Seventy-six delegates are expected to attend the convention Saturday morning at 9 at the new National Guard Armory in Shenandoah. At the convention, the delegates will select a GOP nominee in the county's 1st district supervisors race. Five candidates seek the nomination: Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman. County Republican Party Chair Ernie Aust tells KMA News the special convention was set because the lack of a clear winner in the June Primary.
"At the primary election, there was not a decisive victory," said Aust. "It required a 35% vote. None of the candidates achieved that. So, that requires the party to reconvene the county convention. All the delegates will vote to select a person who will be placed on the Republican ballot for the general election."
Sunderman, the top votegetter in the June primary, received only 32% of the vote. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Aust says the convention's format will follow that of the original convention back in March.
"After the call to order, and that sort of thing," he said, "the candidates that wish to address the convention will be allowed five minutes to give an address to the convention if they so desire. When that's completed, it will be a simple process of voting. The voting process requires that some individual achieve a majority of 50% plus one in order to be placed on the ballot."
Aust says another vote will be taken if neither candidate receives the simple majority in the first balloting.
"Our rules are that we drop the lowest nominee," said Aust. "The candidate with the lowest number of votes will be dropped off of the ticket. Then, we would re-vote, and keep following that process until one of the candidates has achieved the majority vote."
Aust says the new armory on Ferguson Road was selected because its size lends itself to social distancing requirements connected to COVID-19.
"The space could allow to up to, like, 90 people," he said. "It said that if there's only entrance, you would have to cut that (attendance) in half. But, there's actually three exits to that facility. So, we have ample space, for each individual to address their personal situation for face masks, and distancing, and that sort of thing."
Hand sanitizer will be provided, but delegates are asked to bring and wear their own face masks.