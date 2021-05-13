(Clarinda) -- There's been a glitch discovered in the appointment of Page County's redistricting committee.
A special meeting of the county's board of supervisors takes place Friday at 1 p.m. at the Page County Courthouse's Page Room. At that meeting, the supervisors are expected to rescind the resolution on the commission's appointment approved earlier this week. Following considerable discussion Tuesday evening, the board approved a resolution appointing three members to the commission, with the county's Democratic Party appointing two others to the five-member board. However, Page County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News the name of one of the Democratic members was accidentally omitted from the resolution.
"Initially, going into the meeting, the auditor had prepared a resolution with three names," said Morris. "Our board decided to make it a five-member board, which is certainly witing our rights--it can be three, five or seven. So, anyway, we made a five-member board, with three appointments by our board, and then two by the Democratic Party. We signed a resolution and approved it. However, we only have one Democratic name. Legal counsel that we retain through ISAC and through Ahlers-Cooney tell us that it's an improper resolution. We need to rescind that, and get it right."
After rescinding the initial resolution, Morris says the board must approve a new resolution with the additional Democrat listed. Morris apologizes for the confusion.
"We try to do everything right," he said. "We did do things right. The auditor's office had it prepared for a three-member (board), and reached out for one name, then at the board's discretion, went to a five-member (board). We should have waited until we had another meeting, and gotten the name. We could have had our meeting on Friday, and not have to rescind or redo. Be that as it may, this is what we need to do to stay legal."
May 15th is the state-imposed deadline for counties to appoint committees to examine the supervisors' districts and balance them based on population.