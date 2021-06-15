(Clarinda) -- Speed limit signs will no longer be found on two Page County secondary roads.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution removing the 45 mph speed limit and accompanying regulatory speed limit signs on 190th and 230th Streets. Page County Engineer J.D. King recommended the move, saying he is in need of additional signs. King says the speed limit signs were installed about 30 years ago during construction work on a state highway.
"Basically, back in the early 90's when the state was working on Iowa (Highway) 2," said King, "much of the travel was pushed off to these parallel routes, 190th and 230th. They put up speed limit signs along those routes, basically from Clarinda to Shen on both those routes. There's a statutory speed limit, as we know, of 50 mph at night and 55 on gravel."
King says signs of 40, 45 and 50 mph dot both roads, based on the surfacing.
"We have a dozen 50 mph signs on 230th, on the seal coat stretch," he said. "We have 35 45 mph signs on gravels on 190th and 230th. We have 11 40 mph signs on 190th on the gravels."
However, King believes the signs on 190th and 230th are no longer necessary. He says removing the speed limits on those roads would allow the signs' removal, and placement on other county roads where they're needed.
"I think people should drive according to conditions," said King. "Forty-five is generally a decent speed."
He adds signs ordered for County Roads J-53 and J-55 have yet to arrive. Currently, sign making operations and other prisoner work programs at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are shut down because of recent violence at the facility.