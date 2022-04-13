(Clarinda) — Dry, windy conditions in KMAland over the last two weeks have kept local fire departments busy fighting grass fires.
Local departments logged marathon hours over the weekend and into the early part of this week combatting fires that spread rapidly due to relatively dry conditions. Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams says his department is like others in having a multitude of fires to fight over the last few days. Speaking during the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Williams says his crews were barely able to make it back to refuel and reload water before turning around to answer another call.
"The guys have done a great job," said Williams. "We've been busy, just like every other department in the county and in the area for the last week. In five days, we had 14 calls between Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Saturday it was 6:30 in the morning until 10:30 at night non-stop."
Williams credits his department’s volunteers for the increased workload, saying they have answered the call each time.
"We've been really busy, but the guys have done a great job," said Williams. "We were never in a spot where we didn't have enough people. The guys just hung together. It was a rough day. It's been a rough weekend. You should be proud of the guys for doing a great job. I give them all the credit and not me."
Despite some rain in the area Tuesday night, most of KMAland is still dealing with prime fire conditions. Parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska are under a fire weather watch Thursday afternoon and evening with low relative humidity and high winds. Some counties — including Pottawattamie and Mills — have implemented burn bans in hopes to curb grass fires. Williams says burn bans aren’t always the best prevention tool.
"A burn ban is not a great deterrent in my mind because people don't know about it or they get a warning the first time," said Williams. "Sometimes, it's not even a burn that starts it. We had two calls (Tuesday) that were caused by the wind blowing trees into the power lines out in the country, which caused a grass fire. There were two that were cigarette-involved or smoking material. There are people burning when they shouldn't. We've had two that were professionally hired to burn and they probably shouldn't have been doing that. We went out twice to that place."
Aside from Clarinda, crews from multiple departments battled a large grass fire southwest of Shenandoah Tuesday, while other crews tackled a blaze near Forneys Lake in Fremont County that rekindled. Residents are reminded to avoid burning during dangerous fire weather if possible and to contact their local fire department prior to conducting any prescribed burns.