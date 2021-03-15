(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities arrested a Nebraska man over the weekend after thwarting a burglary attempt.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old Bradley Roy Lewis of Broken Bow was arrested early Saturday morning for 3rd degree burglary, as well as on an active warrant for failure to appear on felony drug charges in Atchison County. Palmer says Lewis was arrested after his office spoiled a burglary at a rural residence shortly before 2:40 a.m. The sheriff's office reportedly had been checking the property due to suspicious activity.
Lewis is being held in Page County Jail on $5,000 bond for the Page County charges, and $7,500 bond for the Atchison County warrant. Warrants for two other suspects involved in the burglary incident will be issued.