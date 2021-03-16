(Braddyville) -- Another suspect is charged in an investigation into an attempted burglary in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 26-year-old Krista Leighann Wheless of Borger, Texas was arrested at the county courthouse Monday for 3rd degree burglary. Wheless is charged in connection with a spoiled burglary at a rural residence early Saturday morning. Earlier, 37-year-old Bradley Roy Lewis of Broken Bow was also arrested on those same charges, plus other charges on Atchison County warrants.
Wheless was released from the Page County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.