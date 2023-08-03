(Corning) -- Southwest Valley school officials are hoping for a successful bidletting this fall for an extensive building project.
Back in March, voters approved a $19.2 million bond issue and a public measure increasing the debt service levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay off the bond issue. Proceeds from the bond issue will provide for upgrades at Corning Elementary School, including east classroom additions, a safe room upgrade, a new gymnasium, renovations to the building's central portion, and a west pod renovation to create a new early childhood education center. Also included is renovation of the district's baseball/softball complex, new concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the football field, and the addition of a bus barn next to the football field. Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster tells KMA News plans call for a groundbreaking for the project next spring.
"We're in the final stages of the design part of it," said Fenster. "We've met several times over the summertime designing what the facility's going to look like. We break ground next spring. We'll have bidletting in the last part of November--probably around November 27th, I think they said. We'll have goods in before Christmas."
In speaking with Estes Construction officials, Fenster anticipates enough prospective bidders for the project.
"I think that we'll be all right," he said. "I think they'll be some good interest in it. It's a bigger project for some companies. Hopefully, we'll generate some interest around the KMA area, and get some companies and subcontractors, and we'll get this project underway next spring. We're excited about it."
The superintendent also expects few inconveniences for students and instructors during construction.
"Obviously, there's always inconveniences with construction," said Fenster. "But, as far as construction goes, you've just got to be patient. It's going to be good at the end. I don't foresee major issues. You never can tell until it starts. We'll just keep the patrons informed as much as we can. We've got good plans in place, so I think we'll be all right."
If all goes well, Fenster says the entire project should be completed by the start of the 2025-26 school year. Fenster made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.