(Shenandoah) -- Members of M.A.Y. Mentoring are gearing up for spring with activities planned for members or those who want to be a part of this great organization.
M.A.Y. Mentoring is a community-based mentoring program started in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. Volunteer community members are screened and trained to serve as mentors for students who have been identified as being able to benefit from some extra time and attention. This extra time and attention has been tough with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had to do things a lot differently, but what we’ve found in this pandemic is that the relationships we have are even more important than ever,” M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator Kim Leininger said. “While we’ve had to eliminate some things that we do we’ve tried to do things differently.”
Now that spring is right around the corner the organization is getting to the point where events can pick back up as long as masks and social distancing remains.
“We really like to be outdoors where we can feel more comfortable with that because obviously we have wanted to keep people safe, both our mentors and our students and families,” Leininger said. “We do feel like what we do is really important so we’ve tried to do the best we could and now we are excited to start to get back to some of those things that we couldn’t do.”
Two events will be held on Monday the 22nd here in Shenandoah. First will be a M.A.Y. group activity held at the Sportsman's Park in Shenandoah where Officer Grant Booker will introduce K-9 Remmi and talk about his role at the Shenandoah Police Department. The event will take place at 5:30 and there will be grab and go snacks available. Masks are also required. Leininger explained the importance of this event.
“Kids love to see animals, especially ones that are highly trained like Remmi is so it’s going to be fun to see that demonstration,” Leininger said. “I also think it’s important to make sure that all of our students know that police officers and law enforcement are there to be our friends.”
Also on that Monday night will be a corn hole toss tournament held at the Elks Club at 6:30. Wings will be provided and masks will be required for the event. This event is put on by the Mentoring Club with exponential opportunities or MC2. Leininger shared why this event is important.
“It will be a fun time, but also having that interaction. Some of the people that the kids can talk to might be able to connect them with somebody else, it’s networking,” Leininger said. “It’s showing the kids that they can have fun with adults, learn from adults and really make connections that can be valuable to them.”
To find out more about M.A.Y. Mentoring you can call 712-246-2520 or email Kim Leininger at leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us. Leininger appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear the full interview click below.