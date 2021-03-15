(KMAland) -- As spring rolls around the corner it’s time to start thinking about those landscaping projects in your own backyard.
One unique thing about the COVID-19 pandemic is that the number of people gardening and landscaping increased. Rachel Anderson is a Community Landscape Specialist for University of Nebraska-Linoln and explained her reasoning for sharing landscaping tips.
“I hear a lot of questions from people and a lot of people do struggle with laying out their landscapes,” Anderson said. “There are a few humps that I think we can all try and get over as homeowners and people with yards that will help our landscapes look better and function better.”
Anderson appeared as a guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program and shared five tips to make your landscaping projects look professional.
Don’t crowd your house. Give your beds some breathing room by laying them out with a few feet of clearance on either side of the biggest plants. This guideline should typically result in landscape planting areas that are a minimum of 5 feet wide, with smaller plants placed in front of larger ones to help smooth the visual transition from wall to lawn.
Anderson spoke on why this tip is also an eye pleaser as well.
“It puts your eyes at ease. When you plant it seems like things are to spread out or there is to much room, but in almost no time those plants are going to mature and then it will look very settled in and very good.”
Think twice before running for a dwarf shrub. There is a bounty of beautiful, long-lived herbaceous perennials that reach the same 3-foot size class as many dwarf shrubs, and in half the time for a third of the price
Grow plants, not mulch. If a summer photo of your flower bed shows as much “wood chip brown” as “leafy green,” it’s time to ditch the trimmers and pack in some more plants.
Plant things that will get bigger than you.No matter the size of your landscape, allow some vertical layering through the incorporation of at least a few larger shrubs and trees. Just make sure to place them far enough away from roofs and walkways to avoid conflicts.
Anderson also spoke on this tip.
“For many of us the most remarkable landscapes tend to be the most immersive; they're ones that make us feel smaller,” Anderson said. “You really do want that vertical layering, so no matter how small that yard is it’s going to look good if you include at least a few larger shrubs and trees.”
Embrace fails. Give yourself grace when things don’t grow the way you thought they would, as well as time to learn from the unexpected.
To find out more about landscaping tips and helpful resources go to: plantnebraska.org
Anderson shared her overall advice when it comes to landscaping this spring.
“Just try it. Just start planting, it’s going to be fun and you’ll love it,” Anderson said.
To hear the full interview with Rachel Anderson click below.