(KMAland) -- Spring has fully arrived and that means pollinators are out and about.
April through July is known as honey bee swarm season, which is a natural phenomenon that occurs in nature when bees split from their original colonies, according to local beekeeper Nathan Paulsen.
“The queen emits a pheromone and she signals that it’s time for the colony to split,” Paulsen said. “Then, roughly half of the bees will swarm out of the hive and go not very far, usually within a couple hundred yards of the original colony. They’ll ball up and they’ll rest there while the scout bees go out and find a new home.”
Bee swarms can appear anywhere and typically don’t stay in the same place for extended periods of time, according to fellow local beekeeper Mindy Butcher.
“A lot of it depends on the queen,” Butcher said. “She’s not used to flying, so she’s not gonna fly for very long. Sometimes they’ll be in the same spot for a couple hours or a couple days. If you see one, it’s really important to get a hold of your local beekeeper if you know one.”
Bee swarms in themselves aren’t particularly dangerous, and for the most part, bees are entirely self sufficient. Still, it’s important for the bees to be moved from a place where they could potentially cause trouble for people in surrounding areas.
“The problem arises when you have bees in town, or even out in the country, the scout bees will look for any suitable place to make a home,” Paulsen said. “As long as it has a small opening and a big cavity inside, that’s what they're gonna choose, so we wanna capture the swarm before they do something like make house on somebody's front porch, or a car, or a garage.”
If one encounters a bee swarm, they are encouraged to reach out to a local beekeeper.
“A call or a text would be great and a picture would be even more helpful, but what we really need to know is the location and approximately how long they’ve been there,” Paulsen said.
To find a beekeeper in your area, visit iowahoneyproducers.org, or email southwestiowabeekeepers@gmail.com. To reach Paulsen, call 712-249-4382 and to reach Butcher, call 641-418-0012.
Click below to hear the full interview with Paulsen and Butcher from the KMA Morning Show.