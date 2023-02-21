(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City motorists should expect traffic delays because of upcoming street projects.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution creating a paving district for the 11th Street improvements. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the action designates the area of planned renovations, as well as a $2 million bond for the project. Bequette says the project represents the final section of repairs for 11th Street.
"That's the last section of 11th Street, which is our main thoroughfare, all the way north-south up through town, then out west to Highway 75," said Bequette. "But, 11th Street in section does not have a turning lane, so we'll be adding a turning lane in the center, refurbishing and putting in good curb and gutter and sidewalks along the way, and have good stormwater flow all along that avenue."
The commissioners also awarded the contract for the 1st Corso improvements to Pavers, Incorporated for almost $789,000. Both the 1st Corso and 11th Street projects are expected to take place at the same time--meaning some inconveniences for motorists.
"We're going to have some traffic detours, and some interruption of traffic flow for this spring and summer," he said. "Of course, with every road project in Nebraska City, the performance period is to have it done by Applejack. So, you have to have it done by September, when we have a lot of folks coming in for Applejack."
In other business, the council also approved the JEO task order for engineering of phase one for the city's sports complex project for $76,000. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette here: