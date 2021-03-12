(Clarinda) -- Having yearly lab work done is an important step in adults maintaining proper healthcare. Clarinda Regional Health Center is helping to assist those throughout KMAland with several lab opportunities.
Spring Wellness Lab Draw opportunities are coming up throughout the remainder of March and into April. Population Health Manager for CRHC Lisa Haffner spoke on the importance of these labs.
“Lab results can help providers monitor changes in your body and develop a plan to help keep you healthy,” Haffner said. “By doing this you can help prevent potentially life threatening diseases and catch those critical changes in your body.”
CRHC is offering these lab draws in several locations throughout KMAland:
Braddyville- Tuesday, March 16th 7-8am
Villisca- Wednesday, March 17th 7-8am
Clearmont- Thursday, March 18th 7-8am
Bedford- Friday, March 19th 7-8am
New Market- Friday, March 26st 7-8 am
CRHC- Tuesday March 30th 6-9 am
CRHC – Wednesday March 31st 6-9am
College Springs – Thursday April 1st 7-8 am
CRHC – Saturday April 3rd 7-9am
Haffner also spoke on what tests are offered in these labs.
“There are several tests offered. The general wellness screening consists of 22 lab tests and that includes cholesterol, blood sugar, thyroid, CBC, and electrolytes,” Haffner said. “We also offer the PSA which is a screening for prostate cancer. A hemoglobin A1C test, vitamin D test, and we also offer a body composition which would need to be scheduled separately. This is a test where they assess your body fat and skeletal muscle mass and this helps identify potential risk factors of different diseases.”
Before attending the lab staff members ask for a 10-12 hour fast. Also while at the lab masks are required and staff will monitor the number of people in the lab at a time to ensure social distancing. To register for a lab go to clarindahealth.com. Walk-Ins will not be available this year, so staff members are asking patrons to register online and then call to reserve your time slot on your preferred date.
The lab results will be mailed out and should arrive within 7 days of the lab draw, or it’s also available on the CRHC patient portal within 3 days of the lab draw. For any questions you can call Lisa at 542-8323 or visit the website for more information. Lisa appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear the full interview with Lisa click below.