(Sidney) -- A Spirit Lake man faces a bevy charges following multiple incidents in Fremont County this week.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Kendel Cole Schmidt was arrested Monday for 1st degree theft and a Dickenson County warrant. Authorities say that Schmidt's arrest comes after deputies located a 2015 Chrysler 200 that was reported stolen out of Dickenson County near a truck stop at the intersection of Highway 2 and Interstate 29.
Schmidt was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says Schmidt assaulted a Fremont County Correctional Officer Thursday causing minor injuries and allegedly tore the officer's uniform and attempted to steal items from their person in an attempt to escape. Authorities say Schmidt was then charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, assault on a person in certain occupations, an aggravated misdemeanor, attempted escape, a class D felony, and 2nd degree robbery, a class C felony.
Schmidt is now being held at the Fremont County Jail on an additional $17,300 cash bond.