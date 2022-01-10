(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's sheriff says his first year in office was relatively smooth.
Jon Spunaugle succeeded Joe Sampson as sheriff in January of last year after having been unchallenged in the November, 2020 elections. Spunaugle began his career with the Red Oak Police Department in 1998, then joined the sheriff's office two years later. Spunaugle was named chief deputy when Sampson took office 12 years ago. He tells KMA News that experience as chief deputy helped him transition to the sheriff's post. As a result, there were few if any surprises in his first year.
"He (Sampson) allowed me a lot of experience as a chief deputy that moved right into the sheriff," said Spunaugle. "So, there really hasn't been a lot of surprises. The office work is pretty busy--that's probably the biggest change. I don't have near the time I used to for the road, or other things. I seem to get tied up in the office quite a little bit. But for overall surprises, I would say there's not any."
Spunaugle says his department has adapted to a few changes made since he took office.
"We've started housing out-of-county inmates," he said. "We've changed some scheduling around. We're getting more coverage. We've hired some new deputies. So, just overall, everything has gone really well, and it's running very smoothly."
Like other law enforcement agencies, Spunaugle says his department continues to cope with the challenges presented by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic--especially when it comes to housing prisoners.
"Where we see the most changes--and, probably the heightened sanitation and awareness--is in the jail," said Spunaugle. "Because, we have people coming in and out, and that's a little bit closer quarters. So, over the last couple years, we've gotten a fogger and we've gotten sprayers. We do a lot more sanitation in the jail within the jail as far as disinfecting. That's probably where we've seen the most increase or change in the way things are done."
One of Spunaugle's goals for the new year is to revive the prisoner work detail program that he says worked well in the past.
"We've done this in the past," he said. "We've gone to different communities. The inmates were able to get out and work. For example, the cemetery in Villisca was all trimmed up for Memorial Day, I believe. They worked at the sewer plant down in Villisca before. And, we've done various things. I'd like to see that start again. It was pretty well accepted. People like seeing that, and it got them (the prisoners) out. So, I would really like to try that again, and maybe get that started."
The sheriff is also hoping for fewer traffic accidents this year. He adds texting and driving is an increasing problem not only in his county, but throughout the entire region. Spunaugle also reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down and obey other traffic regulations.