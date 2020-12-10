(Red Oak) -- After nearly a quarter-century in law enforcement, Jon Spunaugle is prepared to take the next step in his career.
In January, Jon Spunaugle succeeds the retiring Joe Sampson as Montgomery County sheriff. Spunaugle began his career with the Red Oak Police Department in 1998, then joined the sheriff's office two years later. Spunaugle was named chief deputy when Sampson took office 12 years ago. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Spunaugle says he decided to enter the law enforcement field after working 10 years in a factory.
"I just woke up one day, and it was like, 'I don't think I want to do this anymore, I don't want to be inside,'" said Spunaugle. "I want to do something different. Actually, I had the opportunity under sheriff Marvin Meggison back in, I think it was 1990. I did a couple years as a Montgomery County sheriff's reserve. I really liked it, and I thought, 'that's what I'm going to do.'"
When Sampson announced his retirement earlier this year, Spunaugle says he decided to seek the sheriff's position because he wasn't getting any younger, and that he was ready to make the next move in his career.
"Through that 12 years," he said, "Joe had allowed me to really be a big part of the office. I was involved in a lot of things, like the budgeting. I ran the jail for that amount of time. I don't know, I think he just afforded me an opportunity to learn the office. I felt like it was my time to do this."
Spunaugle says the fact that he was unchallenged in the June primary or the November general election for the sheriff's spot was both gratifying--and less nerve wracking.
"I think, or what I hope that tells me, is that the ones that are with me, either through our office or surrounding law enforcement," said Spunaugle, "to me, that puts that confidence in me that they think I'm the one to do the job. So, it makes me feel really good to have everyone standing behind me."
Because of his experience, Spunaugle expects a smooth transition between himself and his predecessor.
"The biggest thing I think to follow is to kind of follow the same footsteps, is being fair to everyone," he said. "You're not going to give the answers everyone wants, but as long as you're consistent and you're fair, I think people respect that. So, I don't think it's going to be a huge transition."
Once he takes office, Spunaugle hopes the department will continue cracking down on illegal narcotics--something he's specialized on during his tenure in Montgomery County. You can hear the full interview with Jon Spunaugle on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.