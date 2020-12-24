(Red Oak) -- The transition continues at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier this week, Jon Spunaugle took the oath as the county's next sheriff. He succeeds Joe Sampson, who retires after 12 years as sheriff, and more than 50 years in law enforcement. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson administered the oath to Spunaugle at the county board of supervisors' meeting earlier this week. Spunaugle began his career with the Red Oak Police Department in 1998, then joined the sheriff's office two years later. Spunaugle was named chief deputy when Sampson took office following the 2008 general elections.
On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, he says one of his goals is to continue to be proactive in cracking down on illegal drug activity in the county.
"I honestly believe that your drugs and your alcohol lead to a lot of the other crimes," said Spunaugle. "To me, that is one of the very important things to stay on top of. I always said over the last 23 years that if we can stay two steps behind the illegal narcotics, then we're trying to keep up. It's a topic that has to be always looked at, and always be proactive at."
Spunaugle also plans to resurrect a program in which prisoners perform maintenance or cleaning duties at locations around the county--something that was curtailed this past year due to COVID-19.
"We used sentenced inmates," he said, "and, we went around--we were in Villisca a couple three times, we went to Red Oak--and either cleaned up parks, or the cemetery over in Villisca--they trimmed that. I would like to get that program going a little stronger again, to where we're utilizing those people, actually giving them something to do. So, I would like to get that going again, as well."
Also sworn in this week was Charla Schmid as 1st district supervisor. A team of county officials appointed Schmid to succeed the late Rudy Kinard. She then won a special election earlier this month over Steven Berendes.